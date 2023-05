AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This is an easy recipe that you can make and include the kids.

Just get one cup of fruit juice, you can buy it, just make sure it’s 100% fruit juice with no added sugar, or you can buy some fruit and blend it up.

You’ll want to put it in a pan, and heat it, but don’t let it boil, then add 2 tablespoons of unflavored gelatin.

Whisk that together and let it cool slightly, then pour into your favorite molds and let refrigerate for 2 hours.