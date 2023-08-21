This segment is sponsored by Authority Speaker Agency.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —That Angela Alexander thought was an April Fool’s Joke, turned into one of the worst moments of her life.

While serving in the Air Force in Japan, she learned that her husband and kids had been in an accident and that her two eight-year-old sons passed away.

Alexander would then learn that her kids wrote goodbye letters, and that gave her comfort to take her tragedy and pain and turn it into power, and a powerful message for others.

Miracles in Action-Turning Pain into Power and Grief into Peace is available now, and Angela wrote this book in a kid’s version called Miracles in Action-Never Too Young so parents can walk kids through their tragedy and pain.