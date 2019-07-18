Turn Up the Heat in the Kitchen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — They say the best way into someone’s heart is through their stomach. A homemade meal will not only guarantee a fun activity together, but will also give you both the space to feel more comfortable, interact, and really get to know each other.

According to dating experts, developing new skills makes you more interesting to a partner, and cooking is definitely one of the skills that will help you stand out to people in the dating world. In fact, even mentioning the word ‘cook’ in a dating profile could help you receive more incoming messages.

Some people might be nervous to show off their kitchen skills, especially in a new relationship. That is why Celebrity Chef, Franco Noriega and Millennial Dating Podcast, Host Lindsey Metselaar are sharing how to spice up your love life by sharpening your cooking skills.

