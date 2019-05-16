Turn Center Presents Clinical Research Trial at World-Wide Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Turn Center presented the results of their clinical research trial entitled, “Aquatic Therapy for Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders: A Randomized and Controlled Clinical Trial” to 4,500 participants from 130 countries at the World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) Congress in Geneva, Switzerland.
Turn Center’s research was selected among the top 5 posters in the pediatric category.
The attendees had the opportunity to network with countries all over the world and complete a site visit to a Switzerland based pediatric clinic.
Turn Center is thrilled about the upcoming opportunities for clinical research, new technology, and international partnerships.
Turn Center
1250 Wallace Blvd
806-353-3596
turncenter.org
