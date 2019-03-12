Turn Center Celebration of Hope Gala Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Turn Center is the only non-profit in the Texas Panhandle providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy for children.

The 8th annual Celebration of Hope Gala, presented by Junk Monkey, will be held on March 29th at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room from 6 to 11 p.m. Celebration of Hope is a fundraiser to provide therapy for children in financial need. This year, Broadway star and Amarillo native, Rebecca Bulla will be performing live in conjunction with special guests from the First Baptist Church and the Lone Star Ballet youth programs.

Last year, Turn Center served 1500 children in the outpatient setting and in the school districts. Turn Center seeks to rise up and support families of children with special needs and depends on the community to do so. This year, Celebration of Hope is sold out thanks to the generosity of 72 underwriters.

