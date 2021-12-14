TTUSHC InfantRisk Center talks on vaccines and pregnancy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the CDC, evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, although limited, has been growing.

Experts agree that the evidence suggests that the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. Even still, people still have questions. So, Texas Tech University Sciences Health Center asked Doctor Teresa Baker to address some of those questions.

For more information, you can call the InfantRisk Center At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at (806) 352-2519 or visit their website www.Infantrisk.com.