AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer is in full swing, so we’re lucky to have the Panhandle Poison Center at TTUHSC with us to give some summer safety tips.

During our time outside in the summer, many have those tiki torches or lamps in their yards. Lamp oils for patio torches and candles can make for a beautiful picnic, but they can also be very dangerous to children or others if mistaken for drink. Never place open containers of lamp oils near where food is served, and always keep it out of reach of curious children.

Pool chemicals, especially those containing chlorine or bromine, can be dangerous if eaten or inhaled. Homeowners with swimming pools should store pool chemicals in a safe and secure place.

Summer can be a season for lawn care: Keep fuels and fertilizers off the garage floor in a safe and secure place. Best to avoid use chemical weed killers and pesticides; avoid human exposure to them.

Leaves of three — let it be! If you are allergic to poison ivy, poison oak, or poison sumac, touching it can cause blisters on your skin. If someone touches one of these plants, rinse right away with running water preferably with soap for at least five minutes. Unless you are a plant expert, do not pick your own foods to eat in the wild. Poison center experts may not be able to identify plants on the phone, so it is important before a poisoning occurs to learn the names of plants around your home.

Mushrooms are delicious, but some can be deadly: Don’t eat a wild mushroom unless it has been identified by an expert. Poisonous mushrooms, called “death caps,” often grow in yards and parks. Eating even a few bites of certain mushrooms can cause liver damage that can kill you.

Nature’s critters come out to play during the summer too. Know your environment and take care to respond to bites and stings from mosquitos, bees, snakes and jellyfish. Be alert to insects that may bite or sting, particularly bees, wasps, hornets, and yellow jackets. After a sting, the skin will show redness and swelling and may be itchy and painful. Insect stings may cause serious problems and even death for those who are allergic to them. Go to a hospital right away if you are stung and have any of these signs: generalized hives, breathing trouble, or swelling around eyes and mouth.

Be sure to check the label on any insect repellent. Be aware that most contain DEET, which can be dangerous in large quantities. Have an adult apply repellent to children. When using repellent on a child, put a little on your own hands, then rub them on your child. Avoid the eyes and mouth, and use only a little around the ears. Use separate products when there is a need for insect spray and sunscreen. Follow the label instructions. Do not use sunscreen that contains high concentrations of DEET. Repeatedly applying a product with DEET can increase the risk of harmful effects. For most products, after returning indoors, wash treated skin with soap and water. Check the label of the product you are using for more advice.

Don’t fall victim to food poisoning. Carefully prepare and store all food during those summer picnics and barbecues. Always wash hands and counters before preparing food. Use clean utensils for cooking and serving. Store, cook, and reheat food at the proper temperatures. Refrigerated foods should not be left out at temperatures above 40 degrees F (5 degrees C). The following foods, and others, can quickly spoil and become unsafe: party platters, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, eggs, mayonnaise, and cooked vegetables. Do not let food sit out at room temperature for more than two hours. Wash hands, cutting boards, utensils, and dishes with hot, soapy water after handling raw meat, poultry, or seafood. Watch for signs of food poisoning. They include fever, headache, diarrhea, stomach pains, nausea, and vomiting.

The Texas Panhandle Poison Center is part of the TTUHSC-Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy. Always call the Texas Panhandle Poison Center if someone may have swallowed, touched, or breathed a harmful substance. A trained health care provider will tell you exactly what to do. Have a question? Non-emergency calls are always welcome too. Calls are free and confidential. 1-800-222-1222. Day or night.