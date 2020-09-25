TTUHSC Hosting Medication Cleanout

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a medication cleanout event on September 26th.

Residents can take any medication, syringes, or sharps to be destroyed properly.

This will be a drive-thru format to allow people to dispose of their items without getting out of their vehicle.

If you plan to drop off items, make sure you wear a mask, keep medications in their original containers and make sure they’re medications from your house and not a clinic or pharmacy.

To date, more than 54,000 pounds of unneeded medicine and sharps have been disposed of through the TTUHSC Medication Cleanout program.

The event is happening Saturday, September 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1300 S Coulter St.

For more information click here or call (806) 414-9495.