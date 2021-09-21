TTUHSC Hosting Medication Cleanout

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Thousands of pounds of unused medication has been properly disposed of thanks to the Medication Cleanout event that is hosted several times a year by the Texas Panhandle Poison Center at TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.

The next event is coming up on September 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1300 S. Coulter. TTUHSC encourages people in Amarillo and surrounding area communities to bring any unused, expired or unnecessary medications for proper disposal.

They’re asking people to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask for the safety of the volunteers. Medication should be in the original container and should only come from households.

For more information about the Medication Cleanout™, call (806) 414-9495 or visit www.MedicationCleanout.com