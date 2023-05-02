AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Medical students at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo are hosting an event to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants. The idea of the event coming up is that people pledge to shave their head, and their friends and family pay money to see them do it.

TTUHSC Conquer Kids’ Cancer

Benefiting St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Saturday, May 13

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7671 Evans Drive

Donate by Phone: (888) 899-2253

www.stbaldricks.org