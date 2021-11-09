TTUHSC Explains Importance of Prenatal Care

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Prenatal care is essential for expecting moms. Some appointments include things like going over family history, a physical exam, check vitals and calculate a due date.

For some on the High Plains they don’t know the importance of prenatal care, where to access it, and what to do if you don’t have access to prenatal care.

Experts say prenatal appointments need to happen once a month for weeks 4 through 28, then twice a month for weeks 28 to 36 and then weekly from week 36 to birth.

For more information:

InfantRisk Center At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

(806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com