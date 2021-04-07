TTUHSC Discusses Importance of Lung Cancer Screening Ahead of Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech Physicians are set to host a cancer screening and informational event coming up on April 12th.

Dr. Rachel Basinger discusses the lung cancer screening process, who should get screened and the symptoms of lung cancer.

The Texas Tech Physicians Cancer Screening and Information Fair will have educational materials for breast and cervical cancer as well as screenings for colorectal cancer, skin cancer, hepatitis C, and tobacco cessation and lung cancer information.

For more information click here or call (806) 414-9146.