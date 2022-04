AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are teaming up for an event to give back and support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

TTUHSC Conquer Kids’ Cancer

Saturday, April 30

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

1400 South Coulter St.

Donate by Phone: (888) 899-2253

www.stbaldricks.org