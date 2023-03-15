AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a special moment for fourth-year medical students at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Amarillo.

They will soon learn where their residency will take place during an event called Match Day.

Match Day is an exciting and nerve-wracking event that has played out on medical school campuses across the country since 1952. More than 180 School of Medicine students from all TTUHSC campuses will participate in this nationwide ceremony where they will learn where they’ll be for the next three to seven years for their residencies.

In residency programs, they’ll receive final specialized training in medical, surgical or diagnostic fields. It is the culmination of four years of difficult work and challenging studies. The results are sealed in an envelope and are opened simultaneously at all of the nation’s medical schools.

The process of Match Day is celebrated at the 155 U.S. medical schools accredited by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education. Starting on the Monday of Match Week, applicants are informed whether they have matched to a residency program, but the student is not told the name of that program until the Friday of Match Day.