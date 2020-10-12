TTUHSC Breast Center of Excellence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENSS MONTH, WE WANT TO MAKE SURE PEOPLE OUT THERE ARE WELL-INFORMED ABOUT SELF-CARE AND EARLY DETECTION. WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE BE DOING?

One in seven women will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Women age 40 and older should be getting an annual mammogram—that continues to be the standard. Women who have a first-degree relative (a mother, sister, daughter) should get their first mammogram 10 years before the relative’s diagnosis. In other words, if your mother was diagnosed at 45, you should get a mammogram at age 35.

We also want to make sure that people are more familiar with their breasts. You should be doing a self-examination twice a month. What we mean by that is– know what’s normal for your breasts and notice changes from that baseline.

We also want to take this time to remind everyone that women AND men get breast cancer. It’s important that everyone notices changes in your bodies.

WHAT ARE SOME SYMPTOMS OR SIGNS THAT YOU SHOULD CALL A DOCTOR?

Obviously, lumps of any size need to be looked at. But there are other symptoms of breast cancer. Symptoms of breast cancer include nipple inversions, breast secretions and visible breast changes like dimpling or pulling of the skin. Again, you should notice these changes during that self-examination.

While breast pain is a common concern, pain is a true clinical symptom in only 5% of breast cancer cases. Oftentimes women experiencing breast pain are going through menopause or experiencing some sort of hormonal change. Doctors suggest taking an anti-inflammatory medication and flax seed oil; if your pain continues or it is associated with a lump, visit your physician.

WHAT ARE SOME RISK FACTORS FOR BREAST CANCER?

Gender, age, genetics, race or ethnicity or family history of cancer can all contribute to someone developing breast cancer. There are some things you can do to impact your risk of breast cancer—like quit smoking, decrease alcohol consumption, increasing physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight and diet.

TELL US MORE ABOUT THE BREAST CENTER OF EXCELLENCE AND WHAT YOU ALL DO AT TTUHSC.

The Breast Center of Excellence at #TTUHSC is a multi-disciplinary team that advocates for people in the Texas Panhandle and surrounding communities to receive the very best in breast care, today and tomorrow. We focus a lot on our rural communities and have outreach specialists that are Spanish speaking. We provide education resources and have can provide a limited number of mammograms for women in need. To learn more about what we do, give us a call at 806-414-9556. You can also contact the Texas Tech Physicians OB/GYN clinic at 806-414-9650 to schedule your breast health screening today.

WHERE CAN WE GO FOR MORE INFORMATION?

Talking with family and friends to learn about their breast health experience is important. For more information, the American Cancer Society and CDC websites have great information. You can also find the TTUHSC- Breast Center of Excellence on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ttuhscbce)