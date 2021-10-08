TTUHSC and Laura Bush Institute Hosting Sex Trafficking Symposium

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Healthcare workers are on the front lines curbing human sex trafficking, partly due to victims needing access to healthcare.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Amarillo and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health are hosting a “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium”.

This is for healthcare workers or anyone who wants to learn about the topic. Tickets are $25 and this symposium is via zoom.

Registration is available online and the deadline to sign up is October 14th.