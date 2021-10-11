TTUHSC Advises on Breast Cancer Screenings/Impacts of Breastfeeding

AMARILLO, Texas —October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so it’s a great time to inform others of self-exams, screenings, and more.

The Breast Center of Excellence at TTUHSC has a number of resources for those who need a mammogram. You can call (806) 414-9556 for more details or call the Texas Tech Physicians OB/GYN clinic at (806) 414-9650 to schedule your breast health screening.

When it comes to breastfeeding and breast cancer there are a number of studies that show breastfeeding can reduce the risk of several types of breast cancers.

With 1 in 7 women developing breast cancer in their lifetime it’s important for women age 40 and older to get an annual mammogram. Those who have a close relative with breast cancer should start getting a mammogram one decade before their relative got their diagnosis.

Some symptoms or signs to be on the lookout for include nipple inversions, breast secretions and visible breast changes like dimpling or pulling of the skin. Again, you should notice these changes during that self-examination.

While breast pain is a common concern, pain is a true clinical symptom in only 5% of breast cancer cases. Oftentimes women experiencing breast pain are going through menopause or experiencing some sort of hormonal change. Doctors suggest taking an anti-inflammatory medication and flax seed oil; if your pain continues or it is associated with a lump, visit your physician.