AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Fall is in the air! Get into the Thanksgiving spirit with Dairy Queen’s new festive Blizzard Treat; Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup Pie.

What is Thanksgiving without pie? Why not get into the spirit early by getting a taste of peanut butter? The Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup Pie SQ Blizzard is a combination of DQ soft serve, satisfying crunch of graham pie crust chunks, topped off with a dollop of whipped cream.

Available for a limited time at participating DQ restaurants in Texas, the sweet comfort of the Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard® Treat is just like those falling autumn leaves – once they’re gone, they’re gone.