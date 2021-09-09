“Tri to Make a Difference” Event Raising Money for Amarillo Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Children’s Miracle Network is a great organization helping out local families.

One of the ways they raise money is through an event called “Tri to Make a Difference”.

Here is how the event got started according to their website.

The inspiration for this event came about in May of 2005, with the birth of Thomas “Bo” Boyce Lynch, who was born with a rare seizure disorder. He spent the first two months of his life in the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) supported Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital of Amarillo.

Inspired by the compassion of the CMN telethon and the amazing impact CMN was

able to make in their lives, the Lynches and their friends, through a letter writing campaign, sought sponsorship to participate in a charity triathlon in McKinney, Texas, raising just over $23,000 for CMN of Amarillo.

Motivated by their efforts, CMN board members and volunteers have worked tirelessly to provide Amarillo and the Panhandle community with a similar event: The Lake Tanglewood: Tri to Make a Difference. 2006 marked the first local event with more than $33,000 raised, and the rest, as they say, is history. Proceeds raised from this event benefit the Panhandle’s sick and needy children.

Bringing the Triathlon home to Lake Tanglewood allowed our community as well as local businesses to participate in this faith-inspiring event. To date, the Tri To Make A Difference has raised over $1,200,000 for CMN!