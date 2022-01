AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Each year cooks prepare their best chili recipes and compete in the Tri-State Open Chili Championship.

In 2021 the event was closed to the public, but this year things are back to normal.

The event is coming up on January 15th at the Rex Baxter Building on the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The event is free admission and doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the opportunity to receive door prizes.

Proceeds from this event benefit Make-A-Wish North Texas.