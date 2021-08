AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo starts on September 17th.

Part of putting on this large event is having people learn from the process to hopefully one day take over the event and the traditions.

The Junior Board of Directors is made up of area 4-H and FFA members and serve as ambassadors for the Fair.

For more information on the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo click here.