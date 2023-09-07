AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is eight days away, and there are plenty of amazing things for you to do during the event including some of the following events/special days.



Centennial Day – Friday, September 15th, 2023. As part of our 100 year celebration Centennial Day will be Free gate admission all day sponsored by Amarillo National Bank.

Dancin in the Dirt Concert – Saturday, September 16th, 2023 in the Amarillo National Center. VIP tickets are sold out but we still have general admission available. Parade downtown starts at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, September 17th, 2023 – Fiesta Domingo Day

Monday, September 18th, 2023 – Senior Day (65 and older)

Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 – Ride Em Cowboy Night

Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 – Small Business Wednesday

Thursday, September 21st, 2023 – Night 1 of PRCA Rodeo. We will be honoring the 100 scholarship recipients for our 100-year anniversary.

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 – Night 2 of the PRCA Rodeo. Honoring Western Heritage Award winner Red Steagall.

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 – Night 3 of the PRCA Rodeo. Crowning our 2023 Champions!

New this year also is the Crush Wine and Beer Garden. Click here to look at the schedule and plan your trip to the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo.