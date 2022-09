AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is fast approaching.

Among the many things you can experience, there will be a Senior Day on September 19th from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Rex Baxter Building.

Also at the fair is a class called Pride of the Panhandle which includes low-cost recipes using ingredients grown in the panhandle. That is happening September 21st from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.