AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is happening in about two months, and this is a big celebration as they honor 100 years of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo.

You can get a head start on your celebration with a flash ticket sale that ends at the end of July 14th.

The Mega Pass is reduced from $99 to $74, the One-Day Fun pass is reduced from $50 to $34 and Gate Admission tickets are just $5.

Whether you take advantage of this ticket deal or not, click here for more information on this event and all that you can enjoy.