AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are plenty of new and exciting things happening at the 2022 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo.

One being Small Business Wednesday on September 21st. “The goal is to show our appreciation for small businesses in the area by offering free fair admission to business owners and employees on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.”

“Small businesses with 10 or fewer employees are eligible to receive free fair admission passes (up to 10) for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 by filling out the application below. Once an application is received, a representative of the TSF will be contacting the person listed below. All applications must be received by Thursday, September 1st.“

Applications can be submitted by clicking here.