AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is celebrating 100 years of greatness and they need your help to make it happen.

They’re wanting to collect things like posters, pins, awards, photos and videos from prior events. Those are due in the ATSE Office by May 31st. You can call 806-376-7767 for more information.

The organization will have announcements throughout the year ahead of the event in September.