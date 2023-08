AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is about 43 days away, and this year is expected to be a bigger celebration than years passed.

This year they’re celebrating 100 Years of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo including several great events you can check out.

Click here for tickets. One of the biggest events is the Dancin’ in the Dirt concert featuring Aaron Watson and Kevin Fowler.