AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s that time of year to break out the aprons and get to cooking for the Tri-State Fair Culinary Contests.

There are 198 categories that a person can choose to enter:

1. Bread

2. Whole Cakes (not iced or glazed)

3. Whole Cakes (to be iced)

4. Decorated Cakes (non-professional)

5. Decorated Cakes/Cookies (professional)

6. Cookies

7. Pastries (not to be refrigerated)

8. Candies

9. Fruits

10. Vegetables

11. Pickles & Relishes

12. Meats

13. Jellies

14. Butters or Jams

15. Preserves

For the Open Culinary (Ages 19 and up):

Arrival of Canned Goods – Rex Baxter Building:

Wednesday, Sept. 11, Noon – 6 p.m. (Canned Goods only)

Thursday, Sept. 12, 7:30 a.m. – Noon (Canned Goods, Baked Goods & Candies)

Judging – Rex Baxter Building

Thursday, Sept. 12 – 1:00 p.m. — Open – Canned and Baked Goods

Display – Rex Baxter Building

Friday, Sept. 13, Beginning at 4 p.m. — Saturday, Sept. 21. Exhibit open daily, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Pick-Up – Rex Baxter Building

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m. (MUST HAVE CLAIM CHECKS – NO EXCEPTIONS )

All fruits and vegetables must have been canned at least 2 weeks before the exhibition.

For culinary rules, click here.

The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is happening September 13 through September 21 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.