AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s that time of year to break out the aprons and get to cooking for the Tri-State Fair Culinary Contests.
There are 198 categories that a person can choose to enter:
1. Bread
2. Whole Cakes (not iced or glazed)
3. Whole Cakes (to be iced)
4. Decorated Cakes (non-professional)
5. Decorated Cakes/Cookies (professional)
6. Cookies
7. Pastries (not to be refrigerated)
8. Candies
9. Fruits
10. Vegetables
11. Pickles & Relishes
12. Meats
13. Jellies
14. Butters or Jams
15. Preserves
For the Open Culinary (Ages 19 and up):
Arrival of Canned Goods – Rex Baxter Building:
- Wednesday, Sept. 11, Noon – 6 p.m. (Canned Goods only)
- Thursday, Sept. 12, 7:30 a.m. – Noon (Canned Goods, Baked Goods & Candies)
Judging – Rex Baxter Building
- Thursday, Sept. 12 – 1:00 p.m. — Open – Canned and Baked Goods
Display – Rex Baxter Building
- Friday, Sept. 13, Beginning at 4 p.m. — Saturday, Sept. 21. Exhibit open daily, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Pick-Up – Rex Baxter Building
- Sunday, Sept. 22, 1-3 p.m. (MUST HAVE CLAIM CHECKS – NO EXCEPTIONS )
All fruits and vegetables must have been canned at least 2 weeks before the exhibition.
For culinary rules, click here.
The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is happening September 13 through September 21 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.