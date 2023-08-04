AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Trent Monk and Michael Neagle spent years playing as the duo “Monk and Neagle” known as an American Contemporary Christian music duo.

The pair’s debut album came out in 2004, and the band would go on to make another album before going back to solo projects, then eventually forming a musical duo with his wife called “We Are the Monks”.

More than 15 years later, Monk and Neagle have decided to reunite and go on tour across parts of Texas.

You can see them perform in Amarillo on August 5th at 6 p.m. at Journey Church. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Click here to follow along the duo’s journey and future tour dates.