AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Hypertension, or high blood pressure impacts almost half of Americans, even though some of them might not know they have it.

High blood pressure is treated with medication and often times, more than one because it’s a number of different things happening inside the body. Some issues that medications can treat include salt sensitivity, how your kidneys sense and respond to blood pressure, or an overactive sympathetic nervous system.

