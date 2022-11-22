This segment is sponsored by Allianz Partners USA.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Whether by land, sea or air, travel agents are booking billions of dollars in travel each year. They also cast their ballots for the Travvy Awards, hand-picking the best travel companies, destinations, and the best way to get to the most attractive and exotic destinations.

Travel industry expert and Executive Editor of TravelPulse.com, Eric Bowman explains why cruising is back after the pandemic and new booking trends for the holidays and beyond. He also highlights winning destinations, airlines, cruise lines, hotels and why now more than ever travel insurance is so important.

The annual Travvy Awards recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry, honoring travel companies, products, agencies, and destinations.

For more information: allianztravelinsurance.com