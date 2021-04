AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Things are opening back up across the state and the country.

The Amarillo Travel Network is getting people in to book trips and vacations to places across the country and even some international locations.

For more information check out the Amarillo Travel Network here or call (806) 358-2255.

These segments are sponsored by Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport and Amarillo Travel Network.