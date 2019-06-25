Travel Products with Purpose
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Summer is peak travel season and if you want to get away in style, Purpose + Passion Boutique has everything you need.
Featured Items:
- Luggage Tags - $8.99
- Summer Floppy Hats – $39.99
- Beach Babe Lotions - $10.00 – 18.99
- Head Scarves & Ties -$10.99 – 19.99
- Passport Holder - $18.99
- ID / CC Holder - $22.00
- Jewelry &/or Cosmetic Bags - $11.99 – 32.00
- Aluminum Free Deodorant - $4.99
- Bug spray & Lotions - $12.99
- Soaps & Lotions - $6.99 – 9.99
- Reusable Water Bottle - $26.99
- ABLE Leather Backpacks - $98.00 - 238.00
- ABLE Leather Belt Bag - $108.00
- Beach Bag - $65.00
Purpose + Passion Boutique is having a Big Summer Sale from Thursday, June 27th – Saturday, June 29th! There are 100s of items marked down to 75% off.
Purpose + Passion Boutique
2612 Wolflin Village
806-418-8920 store
www.purposeandpassionboutique.com
