Travel Products with Purpose

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 05:09 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Summer is peak travel season and if you want to get away in style, Purpose + Passion Boutique has everything you need. 

Featured Items:

  • Luggage Tags - $8.99
  • Summer Floppy Hats – $39.99
  • Beach Babe Lotions - $10.00 – 18.99 
  • Head Scarves & Ties -$10.99 – 19.99 
  • Passport Holder - $18.99 
  • ID / CC Holder - $22.00 
  • Jewelry &/or Cosmetic Bags - $11.99 – 32.00 
  • Aluminum Free Deodorant - $4.99 
  • Bug spray & Lotions - $12.99 
  • Soaps & Lotions - $6.99 – 9.99 
  • Reusable Water Bottle - $26.99 
  • ABLE Leather Backpacks - $98.00 - 238.00 
  • ABLE Leather Belt Bag - $108.00 
  • Beach Bag - $65.00

Purpose + Passion Boutique is having a Big Summer Sale from Thursday, June 27th – Saturday, June 29th! There are 100s of items marked down to 75% off.

Purpose + Passion Boutique
2612 Wolflin Village 
806-418-8920 store
www.purposeandpassionboutique.com
 

 

