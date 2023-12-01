This segment is sponsored by the AMERICAN JEWISH COMMITTEE.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism has spiked across the globe, The hate has been more vicious and targeted. It’s not just anti-Israel, but openly anti-Jewish. Many American Jews are feeling vulnerable and afraid, especially on college campuses.

Antisemitism isn’t always easy to see, making it easier to spread.

Holly Huffnagle, U.S. Director, Combating Antisemitism at American Jewish Committee, expertly explains when and why certain terms are antisemitic and why they should not be part of the public discussion about the war or in speaking about Jews.

Holly educates viewers on how to recognize antisemitic words, phrases and ideas. She will talk about American Jewish Committee’s newly revised Translate Hate glossary, which seeks to expose the hate hiding between the lines and translate it into something positive, as the only way to stop antisemitism is to understand it.

Click here for that guide and more information.