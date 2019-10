AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — With pumpkin-flavored treats lining the shelves, you know what time it is time to start planning your Halloween yard décor and time to watch your favorite horror flicks.

Mark Cruz is in today to help us combine both activities by decorating your yard like your or your children’s favorite Halloween movies.

Home Depot

2410 South Georgia Street

(806) 468-9100

Home Depot

2500 Soncy Road

(806) 355-3895