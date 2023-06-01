AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a new concept that is taking root in Amarillo called Transformation Park, a place to help address homelessness in Amarillo.

A conversation with Mark Zimmerman, the former Missions and Campus Development Pastor at Hillside Christian Church and the new Executive Director of Transformation Park. A unique public-private partnership designed to address homelessness in Amarillo, Transformation Park serves as a collaboration between the City of Amarillo, local churches and businesses. In this episode, Zimmerman explains the concept to host Jason Boyett, highlighting its drop-in shelter, day room, pallet-home cabin community and more. He also explains his move to Amarillo two decades ago—and why he and his wife decided to stay. This episode is sponsored by the Texas Route 66 Festival, Jimmy John’s and La-Z-Boy of Amarillo.