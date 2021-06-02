Traditional Ukrainian Dinner for a Good Cause

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Have you ever tried traditional Ukrainian food? Kind House Ukraine Bakery is hosting a traditional Ukrainian dinner.
Check out Glenda Moore’s post below for details.
Join us for a traditional Ukrainian dinner Friday, June 11th, 7:00 PM at Southwest Church of Christ in the gym:
Solyanka
Perogies
Pampushki
Kind House desserts
Donate at the door for your meal and help orphans and people who live in the war zone of Ukraine.
Silent auction items: Brand new grill Small quilts And a raffle for a queen sized beautiful quilt! Tickets are $20. Not many left! We will draw for this live on Facebook that evening at 8:00 PM.
806-220-8115