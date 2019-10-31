Trading in candy for cash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — With Halloween comes lots of treats. The sugar in those treats can play some unwanted tricks on your teeth if you’re not careful. Dr. David Harney and crew from Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics have more on this year’s candy buyback program.

Trick-or-treaters who bring their excess candy to the APDO Wolflin Location at 2300 Wolflin Avenue between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be paid $2 per pound, up to three pounds.

That candy will then be shipped overseas to dozens of soldiers serving in the military. Families are encouraged to either email names to info@amarillopediatricdentistry.com or bring the names and addresses to the candy Buyback event.

At this year’s event, kids will enjoy face painting by Amadazzle and a visit from Amarillo Crime Stoppers, which will be making free Kid ID’s. The Amarillo Fire Department will also be on hand with its mock firehouse, which teaches kids how to safely escape a fire.

