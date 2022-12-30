AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —With more than 20 million fresh roses of all varieties, the finishing touches will be applied to the 35 floats in the 134th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade in the days leading up to the five-and-a-half-mile prestigious procession which rolls down the streets of Pasadena, California.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the extravagant Rose Parade floats with Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser aboard the Bayou State’s float, a massive replica of an iconic Riverboat which includes a smokestack and a moving paddlewheel. The Riverboat float will feature more than 35,000 flowers which will be carefully affixed to the Riverboat replica.

The unique Louisiana Riverboat paddle-wheeler float will depict the state’s rich cultural heritage and will feature 21 queens from some of Louisiana’s more than 400 popular annual festivals including Miss Boudin (boo-dan), the Strawberry Queen and Miss Merry Christmas on the Riverboat float. A former Shriners Hospital patient who overcame a rare bone disease will also ride the float. Front and center on the Louisiana Riverboat float is America’s hottest new country singer and Louisiana native Lainey Wilson who just won America’s Country Music Awards New Female Musician of Year for 2022. Wilson, a six-time Country Music Award nominee, will perform live from the float during the Tournament of Roses parade.