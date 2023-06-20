This segment is sponsored by Allianz Travel Insurance.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Whether by land, sea or air, travel advisors are booking billions of dollars in travel each year. They also cast their ballots for TravelAge West magazine’s WAVE Awards, hand-picking the best travel companies, destinations, and the best way to get there.

Travel industry expert and Editor in Chief of TravelAge West, Kenneth Shapiro tells us which destinations are hot right now, what travel suppliers are in demand, highlight award winners and reveal new travel trends.