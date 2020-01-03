Top 5 trends shaping the next decade in automotive

AMARILLO, Texas — Cars.com recently revealed its top predictions for the trends that will most impact car shoppers and sellers. Increasing consumer expectations, connected technology, rising loan prices, a pivotal presidential election, and an infatuation with electric and autonomous vehicles will shape automotive and result in a markedly different experience for consumers. As we enter a new decade, it’s important to stay on top of the trend predictions that will impact most car shoppers and sellers.

Joe Wiesenfelder, Executive Editor shares the top five auto trends that are shaping the industry for the next decade.