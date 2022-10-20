AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Who better to lead an organization offering mental health services than someone who found themselves needing those services?

Tony Foster is this week's guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Tony Foster, executive director at Amarillo Area Mental Health Consumers, an organization most people know as the Agape Center. Foster has a lengthy history in mental health work, including authorship of articles on recovery and mental health stigma for prominent psychology journals. But he’s also had his own struggles with mental health. Foster shares with host Jason Boyett about a season in which he was homeless in Amarillo, and how the Agape Center—which he now leads—ended up helping him get back on track. (Trigger Warning: Discussion of sensitive mental health topics.) This episode is sponsored by Mind & Child’s “Parenting 101” course, Shemen Dental, and Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology in Canyon.