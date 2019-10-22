Tony Award-winning musical ‘Bandstand’ coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — In 1945, as America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, some struggled to rebuild the life they left behind.

“Bandstand” is the story of one such soldier who discovers the power of music to face the impossible.

Randy Cole, senior programming and marketing director for Celebrity Attractions has more.

BANDSTAND”
 Saturday, 11/2 at 7:30PM
Sunday, 11/3 at 3:00PM
Amarillo Civic Center
$30 – $70
www.panhandletickets.com

