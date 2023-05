AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Ruffles and Rust Expo is helping us this Mother’s Day with an amazing event.

The Toast + Jams event is happening May 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Starlight Ranch.

You can shop unique vendors for clothing and food and so much more along with brunch-style items from food trucks and even a bar.

Admission to this event is free. For more information click here.