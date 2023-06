AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Ruffles and Rust Expo is a staple in the Amarillo area, a great event offering unique items a few times a year.

Now the group is hosting some other events, like a Toast + Jams event on June 18th for Father’s Day.

This event is happening at the Starlight Ranch Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Admission is free, and there will be food trucks, drinks, and fun along with a great shopping experience.