TOADS hosts Shoot Out T1D!

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Type One Area Diabetic Support, known as TOADS, is a local non-profit. Their mission is to raise awareness and funds for those diagnosed with type one diabetes.

The Shoot Out T1D sporting clay shoot out event is on Saturday, October 12 at River Breaks Ranch at 1 p.m. River Breaks Ranch is at 7802 Durrett Dr.

After the shoot out, there will be awards, silent & live auctions, dinner, and entertainment by The Cassettes.

Shooters can register individually for $275, which includes 2 party tickets. A team of 4 shooters can register for $1,000 which includes 8 party tickets.

The shoot out after-party tickets is $50 each.

For more information call 806-567-8005, email toadstx@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.