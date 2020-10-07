TOADS Hosting ShootOut Fundraiser

Studio 4

Raising money for those battling type 1 diabetes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Type One Area Diabetic Support helps those who have been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. They are hosting the 5th Annual ShootOut T1D Event on October 10th.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss