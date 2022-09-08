AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Toadies are an iconic band that’s been around for a few decades.
They are heading out on tour and will be making a stop in Amarillo on September 15th. You can purchase tickets and learn more about them here.
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted:
Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Toadies are an iconic band that’s been around for a few decades.
They are heading out on tour and will be making a stop in Amarillo on September 15th. You can purchase tickets and learn more about them here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now