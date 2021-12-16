Tis the Season for a Homemade Gift: Cranberry Bread

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re hitting a deadline to ordering gifts, you could always make something for those in your life.
Like this easy Cranberry Bread.
Ingredients
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 tbsp baking powder
- 1 tsp table salt
- 2 cups of milk
- 2 eggs
- ⅔ cup of vegetable oil
- 1½ cups of fresh cranberries
- ½ cup granulated sugar for the tops
Instructions
- Liberally grease 5-6 mini loaf pans. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk to combine and set aside.
- Add the milk, eggs, and oil together in a large measuring cup, whisk to combine, and then pour it into the dry ingredient mixture.
- Fold the wet and dry ingredients until just moistened.
- Divide the batter between the prepared loaf pans, filling ¾ full.
- Add fresh cranberries to the top and then sprinkle with about ¼ cup of the sugar (divided between all of the loaves)
- Bake for approx 40 minutes or until the toothpick test comes out clean.
- One done, remove and sprinkle with remaining sugar and allow to cool to room temperature before removing from the pan.
Notes
*Since all ovens bake differently and altitude and humidity levels where you live can have an effect on baking times – the 40 minute suggested time is approximate.*The number of loaves is between 5-6 since not all mini loaf pans are exactly the same size.