Tis the Season for a Homemade Gift: Cranberry Bread

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re hitting a deadline to ordering gifts, you could always make something for those in your life.

Like this easy Cranberry Bread.

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp table salt

2 cups of milk

2 eggs

⅔ cup of vegetable oil

1½ cups of fresh cranberries

½ cup granulated sugar for the tops

Instructions

Liberally grease 5-6 mini loaf pans. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk to combine and set aside.

Add the milk, eggs, and oil together in a large measuring cup, whisk to combine, and then pour it into the dry ingredient mixture.

Fold the wet and dry ingredients until just moistened.

Divide the batter between the prepared loaf pans, filling ¾ full.

Add fresh cranberries to the top and then sprinkle with about ¼ cup of the sugar (divided between all of the loaves)

Bake for approx 40 minutes or until the toothpick test comes out clean.

One done, remove and sprinkle with remaining sugar and allow to cool to room temperature before removing from the pan.

Notes

*Since all ovens bake differently and altitude and humidity levels where you live can have an effect on baking times – the 40 minute suggested time is approximate.*The number of loaves is between 5-6 since not all mini loaf pans are exactly the same size.