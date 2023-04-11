AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Texas Department of State Health Services assessed Texas physician supply and demand in 2020. The study found that the shortage of all physicians statewide is projected to increase from 62-hundred full-time equivalents in 2018 to more than 10-thousand full time equivalents in 2032. Psychiatry and pediatrics are both identified by DSHS as a critical shortage in the Panhandle.

That’s why TTUHSC School of Medicine says they’re determined to train more pediatricians to fill the void. These new pediatricians are TTUHSC-trained which they say is important for the care of children in the Amarillo and surrounding areas.

Texas Tech Physicians also recently celebrated the expansion to the southwest side of town with a new Pediatrics clinic which you can learn about here.

When choosing a pediatrician, Dr. Anders Leverton says remember the following:

· Ask about the provider’s training and experience. Do they have a specialty or area of interest? Are they board-certified?

· Ask about the provider’s opinion on immunizations and use of medication. This includes antibiotics and over-the-counter medicines.

· Will they prescribe medication over the phone?

· Will your child see the same provider for all visits?

· What happens if your child gets sick during the night or on weekends?

As you talk with the provider and the office staff, you’ll get a sense of whether they have the same philosophy as you do. You can also talk with other parents to find out their experiences and recommendations.

Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrics

6017 Hillside Road, Suite 500

(806) 414-9090

www.texastechphysicians.com